PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :Chairman Frontier Custom Clearing and Forwarding Agents Association Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi on Saturday hailed the recent decision taken by Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr Asif Mehmood Jah that averted an impending poultry crisis in the country by ordering the release of a huge quantity of the stuck-up consignments of imported soybean feed for the poultry sector.

"The nine imported consignments of soybean seeds have got stuck up at Karachi in October 2022 due to sudden intervention of the Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation (l&l) Customs on the apprehensions that the imported consignments may be of GMO nature and in such an eventuality, the importers are required to obtain a license under Rule 11 of the National Biosafety Rules, 2005, from the EPA and Ministry of Climate Change," says Sarhadi in a press statement issued here on Saturday.

Chairman Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) Ch Muhammad Ashraf filed the complaint with the FTO against the Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation Customs, Zia added.

The complainant while making a request for the release of the held consignments apprised the FTO about the inability of Poultry Feed Mills to continue their production because of the non-availability of soybean and soybean meal which is the most essential feed ingredient.

"Price of the presently available limited stock of soybean feed is skyrocketing, also all the feed mills of Pakistan will run out of soybean feedstock in one week from now resulting in the manufacturing of feed without soybean meal and that feed will not support the growth of broilers and production of eggs in layer birds resulting into the shortage of broiler meat and eggs in the country within two weeks from now," Ch Ashraf had added in the complaint.

This will also deprive the poor people of the cheapest source of protein due to the non-availability of soybean meal for the poultry industry of Pakistan, he went on to say.

The complainant further submitted that this situation needs to be immediately resolved inter alia to save the much precious foreign exchange paid by importers to the tune of US$ 110 million, while US$ 335 million is committed through established letters of credit (LCs).

Zia said in its finding after hearing the case and investigation, the FTO observed the imported consignments of soybean seeds have got stuck up due to the sudden intervention of the Directorate of I&l-Customs over the apprehensions that the imported consignments may be of GMO nature.

Whereas, FTO continued, in the subject matter DPP, Karachi, has been issuing import authorization to all such import consignments of soybean seeds since 2015 and the importers accordingly had opened LCs.

The DPP in the negation of the Cartagena Protocol Article 7, para 2, did not issue the required release order for these consignments, thus leading to an imminent issue of food insecurity and price hike of eggs and poultry products in the country, reads the FTO order.

Zia Sarhadi said the timely intervention of FTO not only saved the country from poultry shortage which is already available at a high price and in case of non-releasing of consignments, but the situation had also gone from bad to worse.