'FTO's Intervention Boosts Refunds To Rs 17.3 Bln In Six Months'
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2024 | 03:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Advisor to Federal Tax Ombudsman Dr Waqar Arain has said the intervention
of FTO has been particularly impactful in expediting the settlement of delayed
refunds.
In last six months, a total of Rs 17,317.74 million have been refunded to aggrieved
taxpayers, a significant increase compare to Rs 6,316.5 million last year.
Speaking here on Sunday at awareness session with Prof Dr Amanullah Malik,
Principal Punjab University Law College along with other faculty, he said the
transformation in the performance of Tax Ombudsman’ s institution reflects
a commitment to upholding taxpayer’s rights and improving the efficiency of
tax administration, setting a new standard for responsiveness and fairness
in the processes.
He said that FTO Dr Asif Mahmmood Jah, had adopted proactive measures
by initiating all time high number of suo moto investigations. These investigations
target systemic maladministration within federal tax administration, underscoring
a strong commitment to rectify underlying issues affecting taxpayers at larger scale,
he added.
He said that central to this success was the expertise of a dedicated team of
seasoned and experienced advisors who have played a crucial role in conducting
extensive outreach activities.
He said these efforts were aimed at educating
taxpayers about their rights and the services provided by the Tax Ombudsman
Secretariat thereby fostering greater awareness, trust, and confidence among
the taxpayers.
Dr Waqar Arain said FTO had been instrumental in spearheading initiatives
that enhance taxpayer confidence in the institution. By actively addressing
concerns and advocating for fairness in tax administration, the Tax Ombudsman
institution had firmly established itself as a reliable premier organization for
redressing grievances and ensuring equitable treatment, he added.
He said in a significant stride towards enhancing taxpayer’s rights and fairness
in tax administration, the Office of the Tax Ombudsman had experienced a remarkable
transformation under the dynamic leadership of FTO. On the other hand FTO
always directed the taxpayers to pay their taxes timely which was binding on them,
he added.
