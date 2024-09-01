(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Advisor to Federal Tax Ombudsman Dr Waqar Arain has said the intervention

of FTO has been particularly impactful in expediting the settlement of delayed

refunds.

In last six months, a total of Rs 17,317.74 million have been refunded to aggrieved

taxpayers, a significant increase compare to Rs 6,316.5 million last year.

Speaking here on Sunday at awareness session with Prof Dr Amanullah Malik,

Principal Punjab University Law College along with other faculty, he said the

transformation in the performance of Tax Ombudsman’ s institution reflects

a commitment to upholding taxpayer’s rights and improving the efficiency of

tax administration, setting a new standard for responsiveness and fairness

in the processes.

He said that FTO Dr Asif Mahmmood Jah, had adopted proactive measures

by initiating all time high number of suo moto investigations. These investigations

target systemic maladministration within federal tax administration, underscoring

a strong commitment to rectify underlying issues affecting taxpayers at larger scale,

he added.

He said that central to this success was the expertise of a dedicated team of

seasoned and experienced advisors who have played a crucial role in conducting

extensive outreach activities.

He said these efforts were aimed at educating

taxpayers about their rights and the services provided by the Tax Ombudsman

Secretariat thereby fostering greater awareness, trust, and confidence among

the taxpayers.

Dr Waqar Arain said FTO had been instrumental in spearheading initiatives

that enhance taxpayer confidence in the institution. By actively addressing

concerns and advocating for fairness in tax administration, the Tax Ombudsman

institution had firmly established itself as a reliable premier organization for

redressing grievances and ensuring equitable treatment, he added.

He said in a significant stride towards enhancing taxpayer’s rights and fairness

in tax administration, the Office of the Tax Ombudsman had experienced a remarkable

transformation under the dynamic leadership of FTO. On the other hand FTO

always directed the taxpayers to pay their taxes timely which was binding on them,

he added.