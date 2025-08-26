FTT Chairman lauds PM’s economic leadership, calls for crackdown on ‘illegal cigarette mafia’

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Chairman, Fair Trade in Tobacco (FTT), Muhammad Ameen has praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s economic leadership and the Federal board of Revenue’s (FBR) enforcement efforts, stressing the need for more vigorous crackdown against smuggled cigarette that continued to bleed country’s economy in billions of rupees.

Speaking to journalists in Islamabad on Tuesday, Ameen said the government’s fiscal reforms and the FBR’s enforcement drive are “stabilizing the economy and laying the foundation for sustainable growth.”

He credited the FBR for expanding the tax net and ensuring compliance, calling their work “a national service that directly contributes to Pakistan’s stability and growth.”

However, the FTT Chairman voiced alarm over what he described as the “illegal cigarette mafia” exploiting loopholes in rural and small markets.

“Every year, Pakistan loses nearly Rs. 400 billion due to the scourge of illegal cigarettes. This loss deprives the government of vital resources that could otherwise fund schools, hospitals, roads, and energy projects,” he said.

Ameen stressed that legitimate tobacco companies contribute hundreds of billions in taxes annually and comply with regulations such as the Track and Trace system, minimum pricing rules, and mandatory health warnings.

By contrast, he said, illicit operators neither pay taxes nor respect the law. “Their conduct is an organized assault on Pakistan’s economy,” he remarked.

While acknowledging progress made by the FBR through modern systems and tighter enforcement, he urged authorities to sustain year-round vigilance.

“The government and its institutions have shown unshakeable commitment in recent months, and this resolve must be carried forward.

The illegal cigarette mafia must not be allowed to undermine Pakistan’s fiscal health or the sacrifices of honest taxpayers,” he said.

The FTT Chairman reiterated his organization’s support for the government’s efforts to build a transparent, rules-based tobacco trade.

He emphasized that enforcing regulations fairly benefits all stakeholders, from farmers to consumers.