Fuad Ghaffar Soomro Assumes Charge As DC Hyderabad

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 05:23 PM

Fuad Ghaffar Soomro assumes charge as DC Hyderabad

Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, an officer of PAS (BS-19) on Wednesday assumed the office of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, an officer of PAS (BS-19) on Wednesday assumed the office of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad.

According to official announcement, Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, after assuming office, also started his work as new Deputy Commissioner.

His office phone number is 0229200244 and house phone number is 0229200570, statement said.

Sindh Government has appointed Fuad Ghaffar Soomro as new Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad vice Ayesha Abro, who was transferred.

