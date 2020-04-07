UrduPoint.com
Fuad Ghaffar Soomro Posted As DC Hyderabad

2020-04-07

Fuad Ghaffar Soomro posted as DC Hyderabad

Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, an officer of Pakistan Administrative Services (BS-19) is posted as Collector/ Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, while Ayesha Abro got transferred

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, an officer of Pakistan Administrative Services (BS-19) is posted as Collector/ Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, while Ayesha Abro got transferred.

According to notification, Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Additional Secretary CM Secretariat was transferred and posted as Collector/ Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad with immediate effect and until further orders, while Ayesha Abro who was transferred and posted as Project Direct English Medium school and Comprehensive Schools, education and Literacy Department, Sindh.

