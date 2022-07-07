Fuad praises officers' efforts for saving people from distress during rains

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro who is also acting Director General Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) Thursday praised the efforts of administration officials to save the people from distress during continuous rains for the last four days

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro who is also acting Director General Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) Thursday praised the efforts of administration officials to save the people from distress during continuous rains for the last four days.

In a statement, Fuad Ghaffar Soomro asked the concerned authorities to ensure availability of all the officers in the field as soon as the rain stops.

He directed the HESCO authorities to ensure uninterrupted power supply to all pumping stations in the city and said that the efficiency of pumping machines on generators was only 25%.

The officers of operative societies and building departments were responsible for drainage of rainwater from government colonies and societies, so negligence should be avoided, otherwise stern action will be taken against negligent officers, he warned.

He said along with all the concerned officers he would personally supervise the drainage work.

Meanwhile, the Mukhtiarkars of different talukas and concerned officials visited the pumping stations in respective areas during the rains and inspected the drainage work.