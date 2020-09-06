UrduPoint.com
Fuad Soomro, Anees Dasti Posted As Administrators To District Council, HMC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 05:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and Chief Municipal Commissioner Anees Ahmed Dasti have been appointed as Administrators of District Council and Hyderabad Municipal Corporation respectively.

According to notification issued by Sindh Chief Secretary, the competent authority in exercise of powers under Sindh Local Government Act-2013, has appointed Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro as Administrator to District Council Hyderabad while Anees Ahmed Dasti as Administrator to Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) with immediate effect and until further orders.

The Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad has been appointed as Administrator to Municipal Committee Qasimabad while Assistant Commissioner Hyderabad rural to perform as Administrators of Municipal Committee Tando Jam and Town Committee Hosri, notification reads.

Every Mukhtiarkar of sub division to perform as Administrator to Union Committees/ Councils of urban and Taluka Mukhtiar kars as Administrators to Union Councils of Rural areas.

