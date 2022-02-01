Fuel cards issued for government vehicles used by KMC officers/employees: Administrator

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday said that fuel cards have been issued for government vehicles used by KMC officers and employees to facilitate monthly fuel supply as well as to reduce costs in this regard

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday said that fuel cards have been issued for government vehicles used by KMC officers and employees to facilitate monthly fuel supply as well as to reduce costs in this regard.

In a statement issued by a spokesperson of KMC, the Administrator said, "This initiative is an important step towards overcoming unnecessary and additional expenditure in KMC. This system is already in use in DMCs and other institutions and now it is being introduced in KMC," he added.

The Administrator said that in the first phase, the vehicles of the officers have been connected to this system. However, in the next phase, services and other vehicles will also be able to get monthly fuel through the card.

He said that unnecessary expenditure is being reduced to give financial stability to KMC.

He said that KMC vehicles spend huge amount of money on fuel every month and various measures are being taken to make it proportional.

"Under the Fuel Card, the company will be billed every month for the amount of fuel consumed. The card will be acceptable at any petrol pump of a designated company in the city for KMC vehicles and will be automatically recharged every month.

"Currently, fuel cards are being issued for 563 KMC vehicles, including 389 four-wheelers and 174 motorcycles," he said and added that from next month, all these vehicles will be able to get petrol from various pumps in the city according to the fuel quota entry in the vehicle department.

He said that earlier all the vehicles had to be filled with petrol from a single designated pump which made it difficult for the officers and employees and it used to cost a lot of fuel to reach the designated petrol pump.

The Administrator Karachi said that the vehicle department is coordinating with all the departments of KMC in this regard and has made all preparations in this regard in order to make the new system easier in every way and to facilitate officers and other employees.

He lauded the performance of the vehicle department and said that all the work has been completed in a short span of time on which the staff of the department is commendable.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that in order to improve the performance of KMC, it was necessary to provide maximum facilities to the officers and other staff working in different departments and to make the office affairs as convenient as possible.

He hoped that KMC officers and other staff would do their utmost to make the fuel card system a success. "We would be able to run the company better and more efficiently with joint efforts," he added.