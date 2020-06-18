Fuel crisis committee case: Islamabad High Court serves notices to petroleum ministry, others

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday sought reply from Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources and others on a petition challenging fuel crisis committee

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case.

Oil companies lawyer Abid Saqi Advocate pleaded the court that fuel crisis committee had been formed by the Federal minister for petroleum to probe oil stocking.

He said the federal minister was not authorized to form such a committee in accordance of the law adding Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) being a regulatory body had the discretion powers to make the decision.

The court sought reply from respondents till June 25.