Fuel Price Reduction Upsets Opposition: Fawad

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2022 | 12:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday said the opposition and some of its like-minded in media were extremely disturbed over the relief given to the masses in the fuel and electricity prices despite the global inflation.

"It is strange that the opposition and its sympathizers in the media are furious over the reduction of petrol and electricity prices," he said in a tweet.

The minister said it was a welcoming sign that the inflation in Pakistan was witnessing a significant decline contrary to the prevailing trends in the international market.

"It should be a source of satisfaction for us and not of the worry. The opposition's real pain is they are not seeing their chance even in the next turn (government)," he remarked.

