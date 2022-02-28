UrduPoint.com

Fuel Prices In Int'l Market Directly Impact Monthly FCA: MoE

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2022 | 10:05 PM

The Ministry of Energy (MoE) on Monday said price fluctuations of oil and other fuels in international market, had direct impact on the monthly Fuel Cost Adjustment (FCA).

The Ministry pointed out it did not have any permanent effect on the electricity prices.

In a statement, the Ministry said every month there was a new increase or decrease in the fuel adjustment, keeping in view the changing trends of fuel prices.

It said the fuel price adjustment was not something like a constant change, rather just a revision upward or downward as per the world market trends.

It clarified that the decision regarding monthly fuel price adjustment was mainly made on the basis of upward or downward fluctuation in rates of oil and other fuels taking place in the international market.

