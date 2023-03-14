UrduPoint.com

Fuel Pump Fined

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Fuel pump fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :The district administration imposed Rs 20,000 fine on a petrol pump over fallacious measurements in Kotmomin here on Tuesday.

According to the official sources, in the line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd)Shoaib Ali, Assistant Commissioner Kotmomin Rabnawaz launched a crackdown against shopkeepers involved in overcharging, artificial inflation and illegal storage of goods in the tehsil.

During inspection, he imposed a fine amounting to Rs 20,000 on the owner of Ahmed petroleum for violating prices and measurements.

Later, the AC Kotmomin visited THQ hospital and checked the presence of the staff, cleanliness condition and the facilities being provided to the patients.

No negligence would be tolerated in providing health facilities to the patients, he warned the hospital staff.

Related Topics

Petrol Fine

Recent Stories

World Bank committed to Pakistan’s long-term dev ..

World Bank committed to Pakistan’s long-term development: Martin Raiser

47 minutes ago
 PM announces provision of free wheat flour to 1mln ..

PM announces provision of free wheat flour to 1mln deserving people of ICT

51 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th March 2023

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends 32nd &#039;Sharjah Theatre D ..

Sharjah Ruler attends 32nd &#039;Sharjah Theatre Days&#039;

11 hours ago
 Malawi declares state-of-disaster after cyclone's ..

Malawi declares state-of-disaster after cyclone's deadly return

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.