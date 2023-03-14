Fuel pump fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :The district administration imposed Rs 20,000 fine on a petrol pump over fallacious measurements in Kotmomin here on Tuesday.

According to the official sources, in the line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd)Shoaib Ali, Assistant Commissioner Kotmomin Rabnawaz launched a crackdown against shopkeepers involved in overcharging, artificial inflation and illegal storage of goods in the tehsil.

During inspection, he imposed a fine amounting to Rs 20,000 on the owner of Ahmed petroleum for violating prices and measurements.

Later, the AC Kotmomin visited THQ hospital and checked the presence of the staff, cleanliness condition and the facilities being provided to the patients.

No negligence would be tolerated in providing health facilities to the patients, he warned the hospital staff.