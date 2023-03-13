UrduPoint.com

Fuel Pumps Sealed Over Fallacious Measurement

Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2023 | 09:12 PM

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Monday sealed two petrol pumps in an attempt to provide less fuel to the citizens, and action against the handlers involved in malpractice continued in the territory

Labour Department ICT inspected various petrol pumps, measured fuel supply and quality, and found Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and Hussein petrol pump, F-8 Markaz of fraudulent activity, said ICT press release.

The teams noticed three petrol nozzles out of twelve having fallacious measurements at PSO, while four nozzles at Hussein petrol pump, the team sealed the points and issued notices to the managers.

The teams warned the violators and said that stern action would be taken against the offenders involved in malpractices. The administration ensured that citizens would get the standard fuel quality and equal petroleum products they have paid for.

