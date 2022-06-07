Fuel quota of Balochistan cabinet cut by 50 percent

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Balochistan cabinet on Tuesday reduced fuel quota and other incentives of the provincial ministers by 50 percent, as part of the national austerity measures being adopted by all provinces in the wake of current hike in petrol price.

"The decision was taken to control the additional and expenses and lessen the burden on the national exchequer", said the Balochistan government spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah.

The provincial government, she said, was pursuing a policy of a concerted strategy to improve the living standards of the people and provide relief to them.

"The fuel quota and other incentives of the provincial cabinet have been reduced by 50% to reduce the expenditure", Farah said, adding in-principle approval has been given to provide subsidy, increase the import price of wheat by Rs.

200 and create three new districts including Hub, Karizat and Osta Mohammad.

She noted that a committee had been formed to hand over 170 water supply schemes to WASA department to meet the water demand of the Quetta city, besides a water supply scheme had also been approved for Pirkoh, Dera Bugti district.

She further said that the provincial government was taking all possible steps to provide health, education, employment and water supply facilities to the people of the province which would improve the living standards of the people.

"The government has also approved amendments in the selection process and identification of projects in the PSDP to achieve the goals of rapid and sustainable development in the province", she maintained.