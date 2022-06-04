UrduPoint.com

Fuel Quota Of Govt Employees Cancelled, Says Ata Tarar

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 04, 2022 | 12:51 PM

Fuel quota of govt employees cancelled, says Ata Tarar

The Punjab government's spokesperson says that all ministers will spend from their pockets for petrol of their cars.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 3rd, 2022) The Punjab cabinet decided that all ministers would buy fuel themselves for their cars, said Punjab government's spokesperson Attaullah Tarar on Saturday.

Tarar said that all ministers would spend from their pockets for petrol of their cars.

He also said, “the government has cancelled fuel quota of government officials,”. He was talking to the reporters in Lahore on Saturday.

The PML-N leader said that more programmes of targeted subsidy would be introduced for people’s relief.

He claimed that public money would be spent on the public.

Tarar said, “The government has decided not to buy any new vehicle, neither money will be spent for renovation in all government offices ,”.

He said it was decided because of the austerity measures of the government.

He further said t the wheat flour has been made cheaper and asked bread-makers to slash price of bread.

“We have achieved procurement target of five million tons of wheat and taken steps to curb smuggling of flour, while price control magistrates have also been made functional in the province,” he further said.

“He said the government of Punjab would announce a relief package for its people soon.

