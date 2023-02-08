UrduPoint.com

Fuel Shortage In City, Commissioner Orders To Monitor Situation

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Fuel shortage in city, commissioner orders to monitor situation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Fuel shortage hit the populated cities on second consecutive day including the provincial capital, as many petrol stations in different areas run dry in wake of "limited supply" by the companies.

Hundreds from different cities complained that no fuel was available in fuel stations while long queues were spotted at petrol pumps which were offering only limited fuel.

'Petrol pumps have either no or a limited supply of petrol for a couple of days due to limited supply from the oil marketing companies', said by Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association's secretary information Khawaja Atif while talking to APP.

He said that the association could do nothing in this regard adding that all the problems were on companies' end however, the situation would be normalized on increase in fuel prices.

On the other hand, Commissioner Lahore ordered the officers to monitor fuel situation at petrol pumps, over receiving complaints about fuel shortage in the provincial capital.

Commissioner Lahore Chaudhary Muhammad Ali Randhawa directed the Assistant Commissioners, price Magistrates and zonal officers to visit and check fuel stock at petrol pumps and submit a report in this regard.

He issued directions to all the deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners and field formation staff of the division for strict monitoring of the situation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Petrol Shortage Oil Visit Price Muhammad Ali All From

Recent Stories

Turkish Ambassador praises UAE&#039;s humanitarian ..

Turkish Ambassador praises UAE&#039;s humanitarian aid to his country

1 hour ago
 Dar apprises Korean envoy for potential investment ..

Dar apprises Korean envoy for potential investment area

4 hours ago
 Turkiye-Syria Quake: Death toll rises to 8,300

Turkiye-Syria Quake: Death toll rises to 8,300

4 hours ago
 Joint session of Parliament being held in Islamaba ..

Joint session of Parliament being held in Islamabad today

4 hours ago
 dans, MBRSC sign MoU for Aerospace Communications, ..

Dans, MBRSC sign MoU for Aerospace Communications, Navigation and Surveillance I ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.