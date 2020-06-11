UrduPoint.com
Fuel Shortage Issue :dist Admin Decides Monitoring Of Petrol Pumps

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 02:14 PM

District administration has decided monitoring of petrol pumps after fuel shortage at various cities of Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :District administration has decided monitoring of petrol pumps after fuel shortage at various cities of Punjab.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Tayyib Khan has given the monitoring task to price control magistrates.

The details of fuel supply to petrol pumps from oil companies during the last 24 hours has been taken while thousands of liters petrol was provided to 53 petrol pumps of Multan.

The oil companies have provided the fuel list to district administration and price control magistrates were directed to check rates of fuel at each petrol pump.

ADCR ordered price control magistrates to review petrol pump owners involved in stocking fuel.

The licenses of petrol pumps involved in black marketing and stocking would be cancel.

