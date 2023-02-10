Fuel station sealed for hoarding oil

A fuel station was sealed for hoarding petrol and diesel today, the second consecutive day that three depots of oil companies were closed up in a similar operation for stockpiling the oil here

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ):A fuel station was sealed for hoarding petrol and diesel today, the second consecutive day that three depots of oil companies were closed up in a similar operation for stockpiling the oil here.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner General Sadaf Akbar, a team constituted of ADDO Industries, and Civil Defence backed by police raided and sealed the Al-Rehman petrol pump located at Sabzi Mandi Road for not selling petrol despite enough stock.

It is important to mention that a similar raid was conducted yesterday at three oil depots located at Qasba Gujrat, Kot Addu after fuel worth Rs. 6.4 million recovered during a crackdown ordered by the federal authority.

After the recovery, the depots of the Hascol Oil Company, Attock Oil Company and BYCO were sealed on the spot.