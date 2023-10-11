Open Menu

Fuel Stations Sealed For Under Measurement

Umer Jamshaid Published October 11, 2023 | 06:49 PM

Fuel stations sealed for under measurement

The district administration has arrested eight managers of fuel stations for under measurement and several others were sealed for operating without registration and faulty measuring gauges

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) The district administration has arrested eight managers of fuel stations for under measurement and several others were sealed for operating without registration and faulty measuring gauges.

The provincial administration in Peshawar is inspecting fuel stations and in this regard on the directive of Commissioner Peshawar, Additional Assistant Commissioner Sameera Saba conducted an inspection of fuel stations in various areas.

Legal action will be taken against the arrested fuel station managers.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Afzal Wazir has instructed administrative officers in his jurisdiction to inspect fuel stations in their respective areas and take legal action against those involved in under-measurement and faulty measuring gauges.

