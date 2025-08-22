Fuel Tank Gutted
Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2025 | 04:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) A fuel tank of a filling station gutted near Satiana bungalow on Friday.
According to Rescue-1122, the cover of the fuel tank burst due to gas pressure and it caught fire at Adda Naiwala.
On being informed, fire brigade tenders reached the site and controlled the fire after hectic efforts. No loss of life however was reported in the incident.
