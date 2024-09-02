Open Menu

Fugitive Arrested After 16 Years

Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2024 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) In a significant law enforcement operation, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), National Central Bureau (NCB), Interpol, and Immigration authorities successfully apprehended a dangerous fugitive at Lahore airport.

According to a spokesman for the FIA, the arrest marks the end of a 16-year search for Fahad Mahmood, who had been evading justice in connection with a murder case.

Fahad Mahmood was attempting to flee to Greece when he was intercepted by authorities. Mahmood had been a wanted criminal since 2008, when a murder case was filed against him at the Cantt Police Station in Gujranwala.

The FIA NCB Interpol had issued a red notice for Mahmood's arrest. Following his capture, he was handed over to the Punjab police by the FIA Immigration Lahore.

