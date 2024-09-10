Fugitive arrested after six years from Saudi Arabia

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Punjab Police Special Operations Cell in its crackdown against proclaimed offenders (POs) and fugitives residing abroad, arrested a fugitive from Saudi Arabia, who had been on run for the last six years.

In the latest successful operation, police special operations cell arrested a dangerous fugitive, Ghulam Abbas, who had been wanted by Gujranwala Police since 2018 in a case of woman kidnapping and attempted murder.

The special cell had an Interpol Red Notice issued for the fugitive and through close coordination with Saudi Police, managed to capture him.

The Saudi police deported the fugitive to Pakistan, where the Special Operations Cell took him into custody. The total number of fugitives arrested from abroad this year has reached to 70, police spokesperson said.

IGP Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, commended the RPO and CPO Gujranwala for successfully arresting the fugitive from abroad and directed to initiate legal proceeding against the criminal. He directed that the crackdown on other fugitives involved in serious crimes be intensified, with further arrests through collaboration with Interpol and FIA.