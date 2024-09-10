Fugitive Arrested After Six Years From Saudi Arabia
Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2024 | 10:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Punjab Police Special Operations Cell in its crackdown against proclaimed offenders (POs) and fugitives residing abroad, arrested a fugitive from Saudi Arabia, who had been on run for the last six years.
In the latest successful operation, police special operations cell arrested a dangerous fugitive, Ghulam Abbas, who had been wanted by Gujranwala Police since 2018 in a case of woman kidnapping and attempted murder.
The special cell had an Interpol Red Notice issued for the fugitive and through close coordination with Saudi Police, managed to capture him.
The Saudi police deported the fugitive to Pakistan, where the Special Operations Cell took him into custody. The total number of fugitives arrested from abroad this year has reached to 70, police spokesperson said.
IGP Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, commended the RPO and CPO Gujranwala for successfully arresting the fugitive from abroad and directed to initiate legal proceeding against the criminal. He directed that the crackdown on other fugitives involved in serious crimes be intensified, with further arrests through collaboration with Interpol and FIA.
Recent Stories
China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors
NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points
Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..
Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan
Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..
PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Afro T10 League
Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Dolphin squad in Champions One-D ..
Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during preparation
IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan
Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected to be produced before local c ..
KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours incommunicado
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mother of federal info minister spends busy day with families of PML-N deceased workers29 seconds ago
-
Quaid's determination & vision an enduring source of inspiration for nation: Gillani32 seconds ago
-
Governor directs VCs to make varsities drug, narcotics free11 minutes ago
-
Support of teachers, parents, political, religious scholars sought to increase literacy rate21 minutes ago
-
Gillani challenges NAB's jurisdiction in Toshakhana vehicles' case21 minutes ago
-
Rawal Dam's spillways to open on Sept 11; precautionary measures advised31 minutes ago
-
IGP reviews progress on pending challans, road certificates41 minutes ago
-
Boy killed in Sheikhupura road accident1 hour ago
-
MNAs meet PM Shehbaz1 hour ago
-
One killed, two injured in Pattoki road accident1 hour ago
-
CM Bugti takes notice of closed govt schools, directs to reopen them till Dec 141 hour ago
-
CM seeks five-year vision reports from parliamentary secretaries1 hour ago