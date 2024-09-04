Open Menu

Fugitive Arrested From Saudi Arabia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2024 | 04:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) A fugitive, who was evading arrest for seven years, has been arrested in Saudi Arabia.

Accused Tahir Hussain was wanted by the Lahore Police in a kidnapping case, registered in 2017.

According to a spokesman for the Federal investigation Agency, the arrest was made possible through a collaborative effort between the FIA, the National Central Bureau (NCB) Interpol, and Interpol Riyadh.

Tahir Hussain was sent back to Islamabad Airport. Following his arrest, he has been handed over to Punjab Police authorities by the FIA Immigration in Islamabad.

The case against Hussain was registered at the Ghalib Market Police Station in Lahore in 2017. To facilitate his capture, the FIA NC-B Interpol had issued a red notice, which played a crucial role in his apprehension.

