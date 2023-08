SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :The Sialkot police have arrested a fugitive after 20 years.

According to a police spokesperson, accused Munir Ahmed was wanted by Saddar Pasrur police station in a murder case. SHO Saddar police station, along with a team, traced the accused and arrested him.

Police have sent the accused behind bars and started investigation.