Fugitive Involved In Homicide Case Arrested
Sumaira FH Published June 26, 2024 | 02:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) In a significant development in a high-profile murder case, the Federal investigation Agency (FIA) thwarted an attempt by an international fugitive wanted in connection with serious crimes to flee the country.
According to a spokesman for the agency, the FIA apprehended Shams Arif at Lahore airport while attempting to evade justice. Arif, wanted by Punjab Police, facing charges related to a homicide case filed in Kotli Loharan, Sialkot back in 2023.
Upon detention, Arif was handed over to Punjab Police for further legal proceedings.
