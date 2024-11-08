Open Menu

Fugitive Murder Suspect Arrested At Karachi Airport

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 08, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Fugitive murder suspect arrested at Karachi airport

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Under the direction of District Police Officer (DPO) Mansoor Aman, Vehari police captured a fugitive murder suspect at Karachi Airport with the support of Interpol.

Muhammad Shamoon, wanted in connection with a four-year-old murder case at Fatah Shah police station.

Vehari police, with the assistance of relevant agencies, had listed Shamoon on the Police Control List (PCL), ensuring immediate detection if he re-entered Pakistan. This vigilance paid off when Shamoon attempted to return was apprehended at Karachi Airport.

This arrest brings the total number of international fugitives apprehended by Vehari police this year to four. DPO Mansoor Aman and his team, in alignment with the vision of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, continue to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to pursuing justice beyond borders, with efforts to track and arrest fugitives abroad intensifying through collaboration with Interpol.

