Fugitive murder suspect arrested by Kallar Syedan Police after 10 months

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The Kallar Syedan Police have arrested an accused who had been on the run for ten months after murdering a citizen over an old rivalry.

According to a spokesperson for the Rawalpindi Police, the suspect and his accomplices opened fire on the victim, killing him instantly.

A passerby woman was also injured in the firing.

The incident was reported in November 2024. Four of the accused's accomplices had been previously arrested, while the Kallar Syedan Police used all available resources to locate and apprehend the Primary suspect.