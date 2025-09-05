Open Menu

Fugitive Murder Suspect Arrested By Kallar Syedan Police After 10 Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Fugitive murder suspect arrested by Kallar Syedan Police after 10 months

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The Kallar Syedan Police have arrested an accused who had been on the run for ten months after murdering a citizen over an old rivalry.

According to a spokesperson for the Rawalpindi Police, the suspect and his accomplices opened fire on the victim, killing him instantly.

A passerby woman was also injured in the firing.

The incident was reported in November 2024. Four of the accused's accomplices had been previously arrested, while the Kallar Syedan Police used all available resources to locate and apprehend the Primary suspect.

Recent Stories

PITB, ITU sign contract to streamline ITU's fee co ..

PITB, ITU sign contract to streamline ITU's fee collection process through PayZe ..

29 minutes ago
 Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teen ..

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teenager 

39 minutes ago
 Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teen ..

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teenager 

41 minutes ago
 Egg threw at Aleema Khan during press talk outside ..

Egg threw at Aleema Khan during press talk outside Adiala jail

3 hours ago
 ‘I miss Bollywood,’ Atif Aslam expresses nosta ..

‘I miss Bollywood,’ Atif Aslam expresses nostalgia for Indian film industry

4 hours ago
 Several areas submerged in Southern Punjab as Sutl ..

Several areas submerged in Southern Punjab as Sutlej river with high flood overf ..

4 hours ago
IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s re ..

IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s release case for Sept 10

4 hours ago
 Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch injured in bea ..

Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch injured in bear attack

4 hours ago
 Punjab PDMAs issues alert for 10th Monsoon spell, ..

Punjab PDMAs issues alert for 10th Monsoon spell, predicts heavy rainfalls, floo ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025

9 hours ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Meas ..

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Measures to Maintain Prices of Whe ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan