Fugitive on the run for 17 years arrested from Croatia

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) A fugitive wanted in dozens of cases including extortion and robbery was arrested from Croatia through Interpol.

According to a police spokesperson, Sialkot police had been looking for Iftikhar Ahmed, wanted in connection with dozens of criminal cases including extortion and robbery.

He has been apprehended from Croatia through a coordinated effort involving Interpol. The arrest marks a significant breakthrough in a lengthy investigation, as the individual had been evading authorities for 17 years. A bounty of Rs500,000 (head money) had been announced for his arrest.