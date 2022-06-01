UrduPoint.com

Fugitive Sitting In CM House Misusing Govt's Resources: Babak

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Fugitive sitting in CM house misusing govt's resources: Babak

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :General Secretary Awami National Party and Parliamentary leader in Khyber Pakhtunkwa Assembly, Sardar Hussian Babak on Wednesday said that Chairman PTI, Imran Khan is a fugitive who was misusing resources of the provincial government.

In a statement, he said that Peshawar which is beautiful and peaceful city had now become a hub for fugitives.

He said that a guest sitting in Chief Minister's house had been misusing government resources for his politics of agitation and confrontation.

He also demanded that PTI MNAs who resigned the National Assembly should individually appear before Speaker National Assembly to confirm their resignation.

He said that if PTI really wanted to quit the assembly than it should follow rules and regulations.

