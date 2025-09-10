Fugitive Wife Behind Bars In Husband’s Murder After 2.5 Years
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2025 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Sumbal police station team finally arrested a woman accused of killing her husband, along with her alleged accomplice—who has since become her current husband—after more than two and a half years on the run.
An official told APP on Wednesday that FIR No. 1316/22 was registered at Golra police station on October 18, 2022, after complainant Muhammad Irfan reported the brutal murder of his younger brother, Tanveer Anjum. The complainant said Tanveer had been working as a driver with a private construction company owned by Salman Pervaiz in sector G-12. Tanveer’s wife, Muskan, had also shifted with him to a rented residence in Dhoke Abdullah near Bostan Masjid, sector G-12.
On the day of the incident, when Tanveer did not report for duty, his employer called him, but the phone was answered by a woman who introduced herself as Muskan, Tanveer’s wife.
She told the employer that she had killed Tanveer and fled to her native village. Later, Salman Pervaiz and his workers went to the house and found Tanveer lying in a pool of blood with his throat slit. Police were informed, and the body was shifted to PIMS Hospital.
SHO Sumbal Malik Asif said that police immediately collected all evidence from the scene, shifted the body to hospital, informed relatives, and registered the FIR at their request.
“The victim was murdered by slitting his throat, and his wife disappeared right after,” he added.
Investigation Officer Murtaza explained that initially the only clue was the wife’s name. The couple had earlier lived in Rawalpindi but later moved to G-12.
Using both technical surveillance and human intelligence, police traced Muskan and discovered that the accomplice in the murder had since married her. After continuous efforts, both were arrested after two and a half years.
During interrogation, Muskan confessed that she and her accomplice had first intoxicated Tanveer to make him unconscious, then used a knife to slit his throat. She further admitted that they had called Tanveer’s employer from his phone, confessed the murder, and switched off the device before fleeing. The murder weapon has also been recovered.
SHO Malik Asif remarked, “No matter how clever a criminal is, they always make a mistake, and that very mistake leads us to them. This case is proof of that.”
Police confirmed that strong evidence had been collected, FIRs were on record, and further legal proceedings were underway.
