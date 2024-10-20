Fugitives wanted for murder arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police , Bani Gala police station team has arrested an absconder involved in a murder case.

A public relations officer told APP, that the Bani Gala police station received a report from a citizen that the accused Sajjad Ur Rehman and others had murdered his husband Amir Aziz and his nephew Hasin and injured two children namely Anas and Hamdeed and requested that legal action be taken against them.

Upon receiving the report, the Bani Gala police station registered a first information report (FIR) and a special investigation team was constituted. The police team used technical and scientific methods and arrested the accused Sajjad Ul Rehman.

DIG Syed Ali Raza, directed all senior officials to launch an effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and to prioritize the safety of citizens' lives and property.

Syed Ali Raza emphasized that the Islamabad Police adopts a zero-tolerance policy towards violence, injustices, crimes and that strict legal action will be taken against those involved.

DIG further instructed all officers to intensify the crackdown against criminal elements.

"The safety and security of our citizens is our foremost priority, and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard," Raza stated.

/APP-rzr-mkz