Fulbright student program 2025 applications open for Pak candidates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) The U.S. Mission to Pakistan, in partnership with the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP), is now accepting applications for the prestigious 2025 Fulbright Student Program.

The Fulbright Program in Pakistan is funded by the United States Government and is the world’s largest in terms of financial contribution, said a press release on Thursday.

Applications are welcome from all disciplines, including energy, water, agriculture, health, education, environmental science, and climate change.

While clinical medicine is not included in the Fulbright Program, non-clinical public health applications are encouraged. Interested applicants can apply at www.usefp.org before the deadline on February 28, 2024.

The premier academic exchange program covers graduate studies, tuition, maintenance, insurance, and air travel. All applicants are required to take the Graduate Record Examination (GRE) and must have a minimum score of 145 in both the Verbal and Quantitative sections of the exam. Shortlisted candidates will be required to take the Duolingo English Test.

On the impact of the Fulbright Program in Pakistan, U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome remarked: “Pakistani Fulbrighters have solved social problems, written new laws, advanced policies to ensure equal access and voices to all, and so much more. They do this all for one purpose: to create a better, safer, and more prosperous Pakistan.

In this goal, the United States and Pakistan are united.”

Under the Fulbright Program, nearly 3,000 Pakistani students have received fully funded scholarships to study for graduate study since 2005.

These awardees have completed their studies and research and are now making significant contributions to the public and private sectors with their knowledge and expertise.

In a message to potential applicants, USEFP Executive Director Rita Akhtar encourages talented students and working professionals to consider applying. “We especially want to encourage applicants from public universities and under-served areas. Fulbright is a merit-based program, but in defining merit, the program considers the obstacles and challenges applicants have faced as well as their achievements. One of the goals of the program is to build human capacity in Pakistan, so successful applicants will plan to return to Pakistan on completion of their degrees and use their new skills and knowledge for the benefit of the country.”

USEFP is a bi-national commission established in 1950 by the governments of the United States and Pakistan.

Since its inception, more than 8,600 Pakistanis and 941 Americans have participated in USEFP-managed exchange programs.

Its mission is to promote mutual understanding between the people of the United States and the people of Pakistan through exchange programs.