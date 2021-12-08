UrduPoint.com

Fulfilling Pre-elections Commitments Top Priority Of AJK Govt: Sardar Qayyum

Fulfilling pre-elections commitments top priority of AJK govt: Sardar Qayyum

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Tuesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government fulfilling its promises made to the people and taking comprehensive measures to facilitate them.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural programmes of Post Graduate College for Boys, Post Graduate for Girls and Additional Sessions Court in Abbaspur.

He also announced the establishment of a grid station, DSP office and fire brigade unit in Abbaspur.

Sardar Abdul Qayyum said that no major public welfare project could be started in Abbaspur during the last ten years of the outgoing governments and the present government was determined to remove the sense of deprivation from the area.

Niazi said that earlier our daughters used to go to Muzaffarabad or Islamabad for graduation, but now theywill be able to get higher education in their hometown.

Minister for Higher Education Malik Zafar Iqbal also addressed the ceremony.

