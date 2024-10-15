Full-board meeting on PPIF strategic planning held

The full-board meeting of the strategic planning of Punjab Population Innovation Fund (PPIF) was held to prepare a five-year plan for PPIF with the aim to incorporate and scale up innovative interventions by leveraging experts' expertise, at a local hotel on Tuesday

Population Welfare Department Secretary Salman Ijaz, Chief Executive Officer PPIF Saman Rai, board members Dr. Ijaz Nabi, Dr. Yasmeen Qazi, Nazish Afraz, Dr. Naeem Majeed, Dr. Sabin Nasir, Dr. Zahir Gul, Mansoor Riaz, Iram Kamran, Amna Akhsheed, Ali Imran and Imran Ahmed attended the meeting.

The PPIF was established in 2016 to develop and fund out-of-the-box solutions to address population indicators in Punjab; to propose a scale-up of new initiatives and pilot projects based on the results conducted by research firms testing a wide variety of innovative family planning interventions across the province.

The PPIF developed a five-year strategic framework to address unmet family planning needs in Punjab. The framework was formed by a background paper, extensive consultation with stakeholders, including local and international experts, and secondary research on high-impact practices in family planning. It also aims to increase access to FP services through innovative models such as social franchising, mobile services, and public-private partnerships to make family planning services more widely available, especially in rural and underserved areas.

It will also ensure that family planning services are accessible to the poor by reducing cost barriers and exploring integration with PPIF financing mechanisms such as vouchers and poverty alleviation programmes.

PPIF will work to increase involvement through targeted communication and services to strengthen male engagement and the key role of men in family planning decisions. Focuses on providing youth with access to family planning services and information, empowering them to make informed choices and contribute to social change.

Behavior Change Communication Implement focuses on social and behavior change communication strategies to overcome cultural and social barriers to family planning uptake. These efforts will focus on addressing misconceptions and engaging communities through various channels, including religious networks and political advocacy. Training and capacity building for providers, emphasizing client-centered care; Pregnancy will ensure the delivery of high-quality family planning services by increasing the range of choices and improving the overall client experience.

Leveraging the growing digital infrastructure, PPIF is using mobile apps and social media platforms to disseminate FP information and provide advisory services, particularly to underserved populations.