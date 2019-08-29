Full Body Summer Coaching & Refreshes Camp at Kalam concluded

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Full Body Summer Karate Coaching and Refreshes Camp at scenic Kalam Valley concluded on a short note to promote the game in far flung areas across the province and attract the youth toward healthy sports activities.

International Coach, Referee and head of the Full Body Contact Karate Association (Shayan) Sahibzada Al-Hadi while addressing at the conclusion session at Kalam on Thursday, underlined the importance of the Camp. He also thanked the KP Tourism Department and Al-Fajar Sports board for extending financial support to the Association for conducting the Summer Coaching and Training Camp wherein youngsters from all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including merged tribal districts are taking part.

He said through these camps, new coaches have already invited to update them about various rules and regulations about Full Body Contact Karate.

Al Hadi disclosed that they have held various session in the whole Kalam valley and two days session were held in tourist spot Mahoo Dund (Fish Harper). The coaches and players went through show fight, free fight, blind fight, techniques, self defence, individual and team Kata's and different demonstration.

He said senior coaches including Inayat Ullah (black belt 3rd Don), Ibrahim Khan (Black belt 3rd Don), Aziz Ullah (black belt 2nd Don), Zain Ul Abideen, Abdur Rehman, Ikram Ullah, Sajjad Hussain, Khalid Hameed, Shamsul Arifeen, Umar Gul, Khair Ul Amin held their classes and more than 120 players turned up for the Summer Coaching and Training Camp.

At the end of the Camp, the successful coaches and referees were awarded certificates after registering performance of the players during fight they were promoted with belts.