Full Commission Meeting Of SPSC Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2024 | 07:06 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) A meeting of all the members of the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) on Thursday was held at the Karachi Regional Office, in which the commission considered the issue of waiting list.
The committee approved a new system for online submission of challans for the convenience of the candidates. On the other hand, SPSC has released the schedule of the oral examination of the respective departments, the interviews of successful candidates in the written examination of Agriculture Officer BPS-17 in the Department of Agriculture have started from today, while for Purchase Officer BPS-16. The oral exam will be held on May 21.
Meanwhile, the schedule of oral examination of Prosecuting Deputy Superintendent of Police BPS-17 in Home Department and physical examination of Inspector BPS-16 and Sub-Inspector BPS-14 in Anti-Corruption Establishment has also been released while in Information Department Information Officer BPS -17, Head Master in education Department, Head Mistress BPS-17, Muhakma Bhabud Abadi Assistant Director BPS-17, Special Education Teacher BPS-17, Architectural Assistant BPS-17 in Works and Service, Department of Tourism and Culture Assistant Controller BPS- and Inspector Culture BPS-16, Assistant Director BPS-17 Department of Women Welfare and various departments has released the schedule of oral exam.
It should be clear that all the requirements regarding the oral examination issued by SPSC, including male and female and urban and rural quotas in Sindh, will be fully implemented. While the candidates who qualify the written test for the disabled quota reserved seats will also be conducted the oral test, after which the list of all the successful candidates will be released on the SPSC website.
