Open Menu

Full Commission Meeting Of SPSC Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2024 | 07:06 PM

Full commission meeting of SPSC held

A meeting of all the members of the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) on Thursday was held at the Karachi Regional Office, in which the commission considered the issue of waiting list

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) A meeting of all the members of the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) on Thursday was held at the Karachi Regional Office, in which the commission considered the issue of waiting list.

The committee approved a new system for online submission of challans for the convenience of the candidates. On the other hand, SPSC has released the schedule of the oral examination of the respective departments, the interviews of successful candidates in the written examination of Agriculture Officer BPS-17 in the Department of Agriculture have started from today, while for Purchase Officer BPS-16. The oral exam will be held on May 21.

Meanwhile, the schedule of oral examination of Prosecuting Deputy Superintendent of Police BPS-17 in Home Department and physical examination of Inspector BPS-16 and Sub-Inspector BPS-14 in Anti-Corruption Establishment has also been released while in Information Department Information Officer BPS -17, Head Master in education Department, Head Mistress BPS-17, Muhakma Bhabud Abadi Assistant Director BPS-17, Special Education Teacher BPS-17, Architectural Assistant BPS-17 in Works and Service, Department of Tourism and Culture Assistant Controller BPS- and Inspector Culture BPS-16, Assistant Director BPS-17 Department of Women Welfare and various departments has released the schedule of oral exam.

It should be clear that all the requirements regarding the oral examination issued by SPSC, including male and female and urban and rural quotas in Sindh, will be fully implemented. While the candidates who qualify the written test for the disabled quota reserved seats will also be conducted the oral test, after which the list of all the successful candidates will be released on the SPSC website.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Police Education Agriculture Oral Male May Women All From SPSC

Recent Stories

Lebanon state media say two dead in strike on a ca ..

Lebanon state media say two dead in strike on a car in the south

6 minutes ago
 CM Bugti orders to advertise vacant posts of 92 ve ..

CM Bugti orders to advertise vacant posts of 92 veterinary doctors

6 minutes ago
 Dr Farukh Ali appointed as SSP Hyderabad

Dr Farukh Ali appointed as SSP Hyderabad

6 minutes ago
 VC visits examination centers

VC visits examination centers

6 minutes ago
 Minister affirms support for hosting fourth T20 Bl ..

Minister affirms support for hosting fourth T20 Blind Cricket World Cup in Karac ..

11 minutes ago
 Textile unit imposed fine

Textile unit imposed fine

11 minutes ago
PM orders urgent inquiry into Neelum-Jhelum projec ..

PM orders urgent inquiry into Neelum-Jhelum project's technical fault

8 minutes ago
 Ban on polythene bags in Multan from June 5

Ban on polythene bags in Multan from June 5

8 minutes ago
 Hamdard Shoora proposes measures for people's frie ..

Hamdard Shoora proposes measures for people's friendly budget

9 minutes ago
 IG Motorway takes significant steps to address ove ..

IG Motorway takes significant steps to address overloading issue

9 minutes ago
 Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei share over 7,000 standards

Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei share over 7,000 standards

9 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits GSM protection dam

Commissioner visits GSM protection dam

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan