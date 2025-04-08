Full cooperation would be provided to Thailand for investment in Karachi: Mayor Karachi

Consul General of Thailand, Surashete Boontinand was informed by Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab that attractive investment opportunities are available in various sectors in Karachi for foreign investors and assured that full cooperation would be provided to Thailand for investment in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Consul General of Thailand, Surashete Boontinand was informed by Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab that attractive investment opportunities are available in various sectors in Karachi for foreign investors and assured that full cooperation would be provided to Thailand for investment in Karachi.

The Consul General of Thailand called on the Mayor Karachi, on Tuesday at his office to discuss matters of mutual interest.

Earlier, the Mayor Karachi welcomed the Consul General of Thailand to the head office of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), said a statement.

During the meeting, Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab expressed his sorrow over the devastation caused by the recent earthquake in Thailand and stated that the people of Pakistan stand with the Thai nation in this difficult time, hoping for their swift recovery.

While discussing the prevailing local government system in Sindh and Karachi, Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab stated that the KMC is the central institution responsible for providing municipal services in Karachi, and efforts are being made at all levels to provide better services to the citizens.

With the cooperation of the provincial government, developmental work has begun in various areas of Karachi to improve the city's basic infrastructure, and the completion of these projects is expected to provide significant facilities to the citizens in their daily lives, he noted.

He added that, in addition to residential areas, various industrial zones of Karachi are also being developed. A comprehensive strategy is being implemented in consultation with relevant commercial bodies and other stakeholders, and every effort is being made to ensure that development work is carried out at an equal pace across all parts of the city.

He said that public welfare projects include the construction and repair of roads and bridges, widening, repairing streetlights, the restoration of parks and recreational areas, the initiation of new projects, and ongoing work to improve and modernize the water and sewage systems.

He further said that Karachi is Pakistan's major business and industrial hub, and due to its unique geographical significance, the port city of Karachi remains active with cargo shipping and maritime activities throughout the year. Due to its connectivity with the middle East and Central Asian states, Karachi's port holds special importance in terms of trade, he said.

On this occasion, Thailand's Consul General, Surashete Boontinand, invited Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab to attend a festival organized at the Thai Consulate and expressed that the Thai government holds good wishes for the development of Karachi and other cities in Pakistan.

He appreciated the ongoing developmental work in Karachi to provide facilities to the citizens and hoped that these efforts would yield beneficial results.