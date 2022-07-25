Full court bench could remove ambiguity on Article 63A: Azam Nazeer

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Monday said that only the head of a political party was the authority to declare the party policy in accordance with the previous judgments of the apex court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Monday said that only the head of a political party was the authority to declare the party policy in accordance with the previous judgments of the apex court.

Talking to newsmen outside the Supreme Court along with Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan and PML-N Leader Attaullah Tarar, he said that all the ambiguity into the matter would be removed with the constitution of a full bench of apex court.

Azam Nazeer Tarar said that Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q)'s head wanted to support PML-N's candidate in the Punjab province as it was already in alliance with the ruling party in federal government and its two MNAs were part of the federal cabinet.

He further said that the top court had given judgment in 2015 that party's head had the authority to take decisions regarding party's policy, adding that a full court bench now could examine the situation and interpret the article 63A.

The minister said that it had been stated that a party's chief was a strong voice of the concerned political party who decides party tickets, voting in the house and even he could suspend the party membership of anyone.

He said that they would accept the judgment of the full court bench into the matter.