Full court bench demand of justice: PDM chief

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman on Monday said the coalition government desired a full court bench on the Punjab Chief Minister's election case.

Addressing a joint press conference of ruling alliance, he said the formation of full court bench was demand of the justice and there should not be any controversy in its verdicts in the best interest of the country.

Seconding Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz views, Fazl said the government wanted to fortify the judiciary but the decisions should speak themselves.

He said the incumbent government given mandate by the people was not being allowed to function properly.

He said the people's confidence in the country's institutions needed to be restored but the latter should also assess their role and hold themselves accountable as well.

The PDM chief said, "We want to make country economically stable. We all are on one page to set the economy on the right track but let us do it."Responding to a query, he said the country was facing serious economic crisis due to the previous regime's bad governance but the coalition government saved it from bankruptcy and brought it on the road to progress.