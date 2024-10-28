Open Menu

Full Court Meeting Convened To Reduce Case Backlog

Faizan Hashmi Published October 28, 2024 | 07:11 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) A full court meeting of the Supreme Court of Pakistan held on Monday under the chairmanship of Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi.

The meeting was attended by all the judges including Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah who joined through video link.

The meeting was convened to assess the performance of the Supreme Court in the institution and disposal of cases, focusing on measures to reduce case backlog and enhance judicial efficiency.

The registrar provided an overview of the current caseload and outlined the steps towards timely decision of cases.

She presented updated statics, including that 59,191 cases are currently pending and introduced a newly devised one-month plan based on Case Management Plan 2023 prepared by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah. The plan includes setting clear standards, employing information technology to effectively manage all categories of cases.

Reviewing the case Management Plan, the judges discussed a range of strategies to achieve the plan’s targets. Criminal and civil cases, as detailed in the monthly plan, were allocated to specialized two and three member benches to ensure swift and speedy case resolution.

The Judges contributed valuable insights and recommendations for further system improvement, underscoring their commitment to addressing case backlog.

Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, participating via video link, offered additional suggestions aimed at reducing the case backlog and improving procedural efficiency initially for one month and followed by three-month and six-month plans.

Chief Justice thanked all the judges for their resolve to implement the case management plan in full, with a commitment to achieve the outlined targets. Progress will be reviewed in the next session of the full court meeting scheduled for 2 December 2024.

