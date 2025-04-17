Open Menu

Full Court Meeting Held At The Supreme Court

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2025 | 10:34 PM

Full Court meeting held at the Supreme Court

A Full Court meeting was held today in the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Islamabad under the Chairmanship of Justice Yahya Afridi, Chief Justice of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) A Full Court meeting was held today in the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Islamabad under the Chairmanship of Justice Yahya Afridi, Chief Justice of Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by all the Judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. The Chief Justice commenced the session by welcoming the Judges and outlining the agenda aimed at enhancing the administrative efficiency and smooth functioning of the Court.

Among the key agenda items, the Full Court deliberated on the proposal to revise the legal/professional fees for counsel appointed at State expense.

The recommendations of the Pakistan Bar Council regarding the enrolment of former Judges of the High Courts as Advocates of the Supreme Court, the matter of Right to Access to Information, Asset Declaration process and the draft Supreme Court Rules, 2025 were deliberated upon and appropriate directions were issued.

The forum specially appreciated the working of the Supreme Court Rules Amendment Committee and the office of the Registrar.

It was unanimously agreed to hold the next Full Court meeting soon to support the reform process initiated in the Supreme Court.

Recent Stories

Noatum Maritime, ASRY launch joint venture with tu ..

Noatum Maritime, ASRY launch joint venture with tugboat delivery in Bahrain

6 minutes ago
 140 families from Takht Bhai demand termination of ..

140 families from Takht Bhai demand termination of eviction notices by Auqaf

4 minutes ago
 Court slams FIA over delay in Rauf Hassan case

Court slams FIA over delay in Rauf Hassan case

4 minutes ago
 DPM, Afghan minister reaffirm commitment to enhan ..

DPM, Afghan minister reaffirm commitment to enhance cooperation

4 minutes ago
 Balochistan Govt to issue Kisan Cards to farmers s ..

Balochistan Govt to issue Kisan Cards to farmers soon: DG Agriculture

6 minutes ago
 President Asif Ali Zardari condoles demise of fath ..

President Asif Ali Zardari condoles demise of father of Senator Palwasha

4 minutes ago
NEPRA conducts public hearing on KE’s write-off ..

NEPRA conducts public hearing on KE’s write-off claims

6 minutes ago
 AIOU hosts seminar on ‘Nexus between antibiotic ..

AIOU hosts seminar on ‘Nexus between antibiotic resistant bacteria and plastic ..

4 minutes ago
 DC for expediting process of returning illegal Afg ..

DC for expediting process of returning illegal Afghan refugees

2 minutes ago
 23,620 pilgrims to perform Hajj 2025 under private ..

23,620 pilgrims to perform Hajj 2025 under private scheme: Religious affairs min ..

2 minutes ago
 Full Court meeting held at the Supreme Court

Full Court meeting held at the Supreme Court

2 minutes ago
 PAF C-130 aircraft airlifted bodies of 8 Pakistani ..

PAF C-130 aircraft airlifted bodies of 8 Pakistani nationals from Iran

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan