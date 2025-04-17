Full Court meeting held at the Supreme Court

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) A Full Court meeting was held today in the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Islamabad under the Chairmanship of Justice Yahya Afridi, Chief Justice of Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by all the Judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. The Chief Justice commenced the session by welcoming the Judges and outlining the agenda aimed at enhancing the administrative efficiency and smooth functioning of the Court.

Among the key agenda items, the Full Court deliberated on the proposal to revise the legal/professional fees for counsel appointed at State expense.

The recommendations of the Pakistan Bar Council regarding the enrolment of former Judges of the High Courts as Advocates of the Supreme Court, the matter of Right to Access to Information, Asset Declaration process and the draft Supreme Court Rules, 2025 were deliberated upon and appropriate directions were issued.

The forum specially appreciated the working of the Supreme Court Rules Amendment Committee and the office of the Registrar.

It was unanimously agreed to hold the next Full Court meeting soon to support the reform process initiated in the Supreme Court.