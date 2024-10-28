Full Court Meeting Underway At SC
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 28, 2024 | 07:04 PM
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 28th, 2024) A full court meeting is underway at the Supreme Court.
Chief Justice Yahya Afridi is heading the full court.
Sources said that the meeting will discuss various judicial matters, including judges’ concerns.
This is the first full court meeting headed by Justice Yahya Afridi, with all judges in attendance except the senior-most judge, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah.
Following the implementation of the 26th Constitutional Amendment, a special parliamentary committee appointed Justice Yahya Afridi as Chief Justice.
Justice Mansoor Ali Shah did not attend Justice Afridi’s oath-taking ceremony as he was on Umrah and was also absent from the full court reference held upon Justice (R) Qazi Faez Isa’s retirement.
However, he had sent a letter to the Supreme Court Registrar in which he accused Justice (R) Qazi Faez Isa of colluding in judicial interference.
