(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :The full-court reference on the retirement of Supreme Court judge Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed is scheduled to be held on August 27 at 11:30am in Courtroom No 1 in the Supreme Court

The programme consists of speeches of Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, Justice Azmat Saeed, Attorney General of Pakistan Anwar Mansoor, Vice Chairman of Pakistan Bar Council and President of Supreme Court Bar Association, a press release issued here said.

Senior advocates, advocates and advocates-on-record would attend the full court reference.