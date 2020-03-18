Full court reference for outgoing LHC Chief Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 18th, 2020) A full court reference has been held in honor of out-going Lahore High Court Chief Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh.

Senior Puisne Judge Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan headed the full reference in honor of Chief Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh.

