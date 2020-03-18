UrduPoint.com
Full Court Reference For Outgoing LHC Chief Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 12:04 PM

Senior Puisne Judge Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan is heading the full court reference in honor of outgoing Chief Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 18th, 2020) A full court reference has been held in honor of out-going Lahore High Court Chief Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh.

Senior Puisne Judge Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan headed the full reference in honor of Chief Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh.

(More Info to follow)

