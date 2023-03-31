Full court reference held for Justice Rooh ul Amin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ):In a major breakthrough in the province, Justice Rooh Ul Amin Khan became the chief justice of Peshawar High Court for one day as he took oath on Friday as acting Chief Justice and surprisingly retired on the same day.

In this connection, a full court reference was held in his honour that included the participation of Senior Judge Justice Musrat Hilali, Advocate General, and Additional Attorney General including Bar Presidents and lawyers.

Addressing the full court reference, Rooh Ul Amin Khan said as Judge, he tried his best to deliver justice. "I am grateful to the lawyers who have respected me during my services." The role of lawyers in the restoration of the judiciary was prominent, the Acting CJ said, adding that a strong judiciary requires a strong bar. Equipping the judiciary with modern facilities was the need of the hour, he highlighted.

"I have tried to provide basic facilities to the prisoners, including virtual courts," Rooh Ul Amin said, adding that he had provided biometric and other basic facilities for inmates in various jails.

The prisoners were connected to the courts through video link, he added.

The acting chief justice said the law was a vast discipline and emphasised that legal education was very important.

"I am thankful to my personal government staff who supported me during my service and I am also thankful to my family who supported me during my employment," he said.

Acting Chief Justice Rooh ul Amin Khan was born on April 1, 1961, at Chamkani Peshawar, and completed his LL.B from Khyber Law College, University of Peshawar before graduating from Govt College Peshawar. He completed his secondary education from Govt High School School Chamkani.

He was enlisted as Advocate NWFP Bar Council, Pakistan in 1986, whereas in 1989, he served as Advocate High Court, Peshawar NWFP Bar Council, Pakistan. In 2001, he was enlisted as Advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan, Islamabad Pakistan Bar Council.

Rooh ul Amin Khan was elevated to the Bench as Additional Judge on July 2012 and was confirmed as a permanent judge of the Peshawar High Court on March 2014.

His specialties include Constitutional, Civil, Criminal, Service and Labour Laws.

He was also enlisted as Standing Counsel on the panel of the National Bank of Pakistan, United Bank Limited, Industrial Development Bank of Pakistan, SME Bank, Income Tax Department and WAPDA and handled their cases in the Banking Court, High Courts and other forums.

Rooh ul Amin was associated with different national and multinational companies for the drafting of the Rules and Deeds.

He also served as Legal Advisor at Govt. Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar (Autonomous Institution) since 2001, Post Graduate Medical Institution, KP, and Khyber Teaching Hospital Peshawar.

Justice Amin had also authored various publications including Pashto 'Afsana' (fiction), 'Ehsas' published in the college magazine of Government college Peshawar, a Pashto article on the strategic characteristics of Holy Prophet Hazrat Mohammad (SAWW), 'Huzoor bahesiat sipah salar' published in Jurist (Annual magazine of Khyber Law College, University of Peshawar, 1984 and and Urdu article on the teaching characteristics of Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW), 'Huzoor bator-e-muallim', published in Jurist (Annual magazine of Khyber Law College, University of Peshawar,1984.