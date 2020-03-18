Full court reference held for outgoing LHC Chief Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh

(@FahadShabbir)

A full court reference was held on Wednesday at the Lahore High Court in the honour of outgoing LHC Chief Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :A full court reference was held on Wednesday at the Lahore High Court in the honour of outgoing LHC Chief Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh.

The reference was attended by Chief Justice-designate Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan, LHC judges, lawyers leaders, bar representatives and law officers.

The outgoing CJ said that the speedy adjudication of pending cases and delivery of prompt and standard justice had been his priority since assuming the office. The CJ said that in a short span of time, he took steps for provision of facilities to lawyers, judges and litigants.

The CJ noted that judges were overburdened due to a large number of cases pending with the court. He said that it was not possible to decide cases through traditional methods. He emphasised the need for adopting modern and alternative methods for the purpose.

The chief justice said that due to establishment of Alternative Dispute Resolution centres and model courts, a large number of cases had been decided, adding that such methods should be adopted for ensuring provision of quick and standard justice to the litigants.

The CJ also thanked bar associations over their cooperation, adding that the bar and the bench were two wheels of a vehicle. He said that lawyers were backbone of the judicial system and without their cooperation, timely and standard justice could not be delivered to litigants.

Chief Justice-designate Muhammad Qasim Khan also spoke at the reference and said that outgoing chief justice took ideal steps for provision of justice in a short span of time.

The CJ-designate will take oath of the office at a ceremony at the Governor's House on Thursday.