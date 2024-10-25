Full Court Reference Held In Honor Of Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa
Muhammad Irfan Published October 25, 2024 | 11:50 PM
A full court reference was held in the Supreme Court on Friday in honor of the outgoing Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faiz Isa
Chief Justice designate Yahya Afridi, Supreme Court judges, ad hoc judges, Shariat Appellate Court judges, bar association representatives and senior lawyers participated in the full court reference.
Speaking at the full court reference, Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa thanked Allah Almighty for considering him worthy of the high position and said that he learned a lot during his tenure. He said that the role of lawyers is important in ensuring the delivery of justice. Qazi Faez Isa said that he is grateful to former Chief Justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry for his selection as the Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court.
The Chief Justice thanked all the participants of the full court reference for their presence.
The Chief Justice designate Yahya Afridi, in his address on the occasion, reiterated his determination to ensure the rule of law and said that cooperation between the bar and the bench is indispensable for the delivery of justice. He emphasized the need for hearing the cases of women, children and special persons on priority basis.
Justice Yahya Afridi said that the problems of the bar will be solved on priority basis. He said that we got to learn a lot from Justice Qazi Faez Isa. Justice Afridi expressed his best wishes for Justice Qazi Faez Isa and his family.
Speaking on the occasion, Attorney General of Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan said that Justice Qazi Faez Isa in his 15 year service has been firm on constitution, law, democracy and accountability. Justice Isa also has been supporter of freedom of speech and women's rights, he said.
The Attorney General said that Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa gave a historic decision in the Faizabad sit-in case and he explained the role of the law enforcement agencies.
Mansoor Usman Awan said that the Justice Isa also decided to live broadcast the proceedings of the cases. He made important decisions like handing over the powers of the Chief Justice to the committee.
The AGP said that Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa has an important role in making the general elections possible and agreed the all stakeholders to convene elections for protection of democracy Pakistan Bar Council (PBC)’s Vice Chairman Farooq H. Naek and Supreme Court Bar Association President Shehzad Shaukat also addressed the event.
