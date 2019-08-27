Full-court reference held in honour of Justice Azmat Saeed

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :A full-court reference was held here at the Supreme Court on Tuesday in honour of Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, who reached superannuation.

Headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, the ceremony was attended by senior judges and lawyers, including the Attorney General for Pakistan, the president of the Supreme Court Bar Association and vice-chairman of the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC).

Chief Justice Khosa, in his remarks, termed Justice Saeed an asset of the superior judiciary, saying it had been his honour to have worked with him.

He noted that the outgoing judge had penned several historic verdicts and untangled several uncertain matters during his time at the top court.

"Justice Saeed's belief in the rule of law and Constitution is evident from his judgements," Justice Khosa remarked.

In his farewell speech at the reference, Justice Saeed highlighted the importance of an independent judiciary, saying:"The justice system of Pakistan has been established after a lot of hard work, brick-by-brick.

" "I hope no shortcuts will come in the way of provision of justice," he added.

Justice Saeed also expressed the hope that his fellow judges would remain aware of the difference between "judicial anarchy and justice".

He said it was no less than an honour for him to serve the people by becoming a part of the judiciary. "Everyone should play their part for the provision of justice," the judge advised.

Lauding Justice Saeed's services for the judiciary, Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan noted that the judge had written important verdicts concerning military courts and the right to a fair trial.

"The judiciary is losing a capable judge today," he said, paying respect to Justice Saeed on behalf of the Federal government.

PBC Vice Chairman Syed Amjad Shah also spoke on the occasion.