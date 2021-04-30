UrduPoint.com
Full Court Reference Held To Pay Tributes To Services Of Outgoing Supreme Court Judge

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 09:05 PM

A full court reference to pay tributes to the services of outgoing Supreme Court judge Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik for judiciary was held at the Supreme Court on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :A full court reference to pay tributes to the services of outgoing Supreme Court judge Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik for judiciary was held at the Supreme Court on Friday.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed has said "Today we bid farewell to a venerable Member of the Bench, Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik, who is laying down the robes of his office after completing his constitutional tenure as a Judge of this Court.

His tireless contributions to the cause of justice and especially to the criminal jurisprudence has forged the path for generations of legal practitioners to come to be inspired by and motivated.

Although Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik has many notable achievements and accomplishments throughout his career which are worthy of praise and accolade but time constraint will not permit all to be mentioned and put in this space.

I will be failing if I do not mention about main features of his professional life, Said the Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed.

He said that Justice Malik excelled as Judge of this Court and delivered large number of judgments involving intricate questions of criminal jurisprudence and law journals bear truth to his exceeding delivery which was hallmark of his professional capability and in-depth knowledge, understanding of criminal jurisprudence and criminal justice system.

Addressing the full court reference Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik mentioned that advocacy, particularly trial of criminal cases, was his passion and forte and he firmly believe that he was designed for this profession.

Both, as a lawyer and a judge he concentrated on criminal cases, he said and added that generally, it was perceived to be an easy task but in actuality it was quite tedious, as besides intelligence, it also required a good measure of practical experience and street wisdom.

He said "Before signing off and laying down the robes, I earnestly feel that the criminal justice system needs drastic changes to assuage the sufferings and miseries of the convicts who at times serve major part of their sentence awaiting disposal of their appeals.

There should be some mechanism in place for the prompt decisions of the cases."

