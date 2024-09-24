Full court reference organized in honour of retiring Justice PHC Shahid Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday organized a full court reference in honor of Justice Shahid Khan on the occasion of his attaining of age of superannuation and paid homage to his services.

The event was graced by Chief Justice PHC, Judges and Registrar of PHC, the Advocate General, the Deputy Attorney General, representatives from the KP Bar Council, the President of the Peshawar High Court Bar Association, the Director General of the KP Judicial academy, the District and Sessions Judge of Peshawar, Principal Officers of the Peshawar High Court, former Judicial Officers, and members of the legal community.

In his address, Fida Gul, President of the Peshawar High Court Bar Association, paid homage to Justice Shahid Khan, reflecting on his distinguished judicial career. The Deputy Attorney General, Sana Ullah, also honored him while elaborating on the significant contributions to justice throughout his tenure.

The Advocate General of KP, Shah Faisal Utmankhel, remarked that “32 years of delivering justice is a remarkable achievement and a proud moment for any Judge.” He emphasized that the contributions of his lordship to the justice system will be fondly remembered.

Justice Shahid Khan expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Chief Justice, Judges, and the legal fraternity for organizing such a dignified ceremony in his honor.

Finally, the Chief Justice acknowledged the tireless efforts of Justice Shahid Khan in serving justice to society and assured that every Judge of PHC is committed to delivering justice effectively and as a priority.

He noted that the 32 years of service by Justice Shahid Khan would be regarded as a significant milestone in the pursuit of justice by the Peshawar High Court.

