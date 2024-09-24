Open Menu

Full Court Reference Organized In Honour Of Retiring Justice PHC Shahid Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Full court reference organized in honour of retiring Justice PHC Shahid Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday organized a full court reference in honor of Justice Shahid Khan on the occasion of his attaining of age of superannuation and paid homage to his services.

The event was graced by Chief Justice PHC, Judges and Registrar of PHC, the Advocate General, the Deputy Attorney General, representatives from the KP Bar Council, the President of the Peshawar High Court Bar Association, the Director General of the KP Judicial academy, the District and Sessions Judge of Peshawar, Principal Officers of the Peshawar High Court, former Judicial Officers, and members of the legal community.

In his address, Fida Gul, President of the Peshawar High Court Bar Association, paid homage to Justice Shahid Khan, reflecting on his distinguished judicial career. The Deputy Attorney General, Sana Ullah, also honored him while elaborating on the significant contributions to justice throughout his tenure.

The Advocate General of KP, Shah Faisal Utmankhel, remarked that “32 years of delivering justice is a remarkable achievement and a proud moment for any Judge.” He emphasized that the contributions of his lordship to the justice system will be fondly remembered.

Justice Shahid Khan expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Chief Justice, Judges, and the legal fraternity for organizing such a dignified ceremony in his honor.

Finally, the Chief Justice acknowledged the tireless efforts of Justice Shahid Khan in serving justice to society and assured that every Judge of PHC is committed to delivering justice effectively and as a priority.

He noted that the 32 years of service by Justice Shahid Khan would be regarded as a significant milestone in the pursuit of justice by the Peshawar High Court.

APP/adi

Related Topics

Chief Justice Peshawar Peshawar High Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Faisal Event From Court

Recent Stories

PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP ..

PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday

12 minutes ago
 Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable deve ..

Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif

42 minutes ago
 U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate ..

U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit

2 hours ago
 Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Pa ..

Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..

2 hours ago
 realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first I ..

Realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first IP64 Protection Championing Dur ..

2 hours ago
 Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on res ..

Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case

4 hours ago
PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session

PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session

4 hours ago
 Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Ch ..

Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice ..

Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine

22 hours ago
 Indian actors support screening of “The Legend o ..

Indian actors support screening of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” at local cinem ..

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan